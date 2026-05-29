'Take what you need, leave what you can': The Giving Table offers free essentials to neighbors in need

MUSKEGON, Mich — Every Sunday, an empty parking lot in Muskegon County transforms into a lifeline for dozens of neighbors in need.

Courtesy: Andrea Gagnon

The message is simple: take what you need, no questions asked.

"We accept everybody and anybody," Gagnon said. "Everything that we offer is free".

Courtesy: Andrea Gagnon

Gagnon started The Giving Table last fall with just one table. It has since grown into something much larger.

"One table, yep, one table. And now... we have probably seven eight tables we set out each week," Gagnon said.

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Donations come in from the community, for the community. Items are carefully stored, sorted, and set out each Sunday.

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The Giving Table operates in tandem with The People's Table, which provides hot meals.

Gagnon said each Sunday they offer free clothing, seasonal gear, and hygiene items.

Courtesy: Andrea Gagnon

During the colder months, the Giving Table was seeing 50 to 55 people each week. As the weather has improved, that number has grown.

The majority of those who come are experiencing homelessness.

"90% of the people we see are unhoused and they're sleeping outdoors," Gagnon said. "My heart has always gone out for the underdog, you know, helping, because today with our economy and state of housing crisis and everything, this could happen to anybody."

The reaction from those who visit the table speaks for itself.

Courtesy: Andrea Gagnon

"A lot of gratitude, people are so thankful for the items that we're providing," Gagnon said."Seeing everybody's faces on Sunday, like honestly, it's probably the highlight of our week to show up on Sundays and help others."

Gagnon is a Muskegon mail carrier by day, proud to be delivering change and hope in her community.

Neither rain, snow, nor summer heat keeps Gagnon and her dedicated group of volunteers from setting up each Sunday.

For many of those who come, the Giving Table is more than a resource — it is a connection.

Courtesy: Andrea Gagnon

"Some of these people we see every week, and they've become friends, so just checking in with them, seeing how they're doing, you know, making sure that they're okay, is really what keeps us going, keeps me going every week to keep continuing to do this," Gagnon said.

The Giving Table is currently looking for volunteers. The organization is also collecting camping gear and tents to help people through the summer months.

There is an Amazon wishlist of needed donations.

To learn more about donating or getting involved, click here.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Gagnon receives a $250 prize.

Know someone who should be featured next month? Nominate them here.

Meet Adam Starr, our April 2026 Pay it Forward Person of the Month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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