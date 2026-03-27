'See a need, fill a need': This secondhand store helps homeless, veterans, and fire victims free of charge

IONIA COUNTY. MICH — A unique secondhand store in Ionia County is changing the community by offering affordable items and providing free necessities to people in need.

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Inside an old barn and converted storage facility, Pocket Change 360 gives thousands of items new life. The nonprofit is run by Jami Ridi, her dog Nala, and a team of volunteers.

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"I'm really passionate about recycling and secondhand and thrifting, that's kind of where it all came from," explained Ridi. "Nala's the greeter, she's everybody's therapy dog."

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The store aims to make clothing and goods accessible to everyone.

"All tops are $2, all bottoms are $3, you can get an outfit for $5," Ridi said. "Making it affordable for everybody is the goal."

Beyond bargains, the community-sourced resource helps the homeless, veterans, foster families, students, and fire victims for free.

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"We really do believe in helping, just see a need fill a need," Ridi said.

Those in need receive a voucher to shop.

Fire victims are eligible to receive assistance for up to a year.

"They're able to come and get things as they need them, and not have to worry about, you know, where they're going to store everything," Ridi said.

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The store also features a small food pantry and a section dedicated to health needs with free medical supplies and equipment.

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For Ridi, the mission is personal. She lost everything in a house fire in 2024, which made her even more passionate about paying it forward.

"It's difficult situation to be in, but it's having as much support as I did... it made it less hard," Ridi said.

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Volunteers at the store see Ridi's generosity firsthand.

"People just come off the streets and say, 'I'm hungry'. She'll give them money, or she'll turn them to the pantry to help out, you know, and she's a good person, very good person," Annie Martin said.

"We have to watch letting her out here at the register, because she will tend to give away the store, so that's why we keep her in the back room," Michelle McCall joked.

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The goal of the store is not profit. Sales help keep the lights on and the help going.

"We treat everyone with integrity and try to insure that with our prices and our selection," Ridi said. "There's lots of tears sheds... happy tears. People come in and are very thankful," Ridi said.

Ridi and her team have built a lifeline that affords many something money cannot buy.

"It's my passion. It's not like work for me. It's something that I would rather be doing. It's very rewarding," Ridi said.

Pocket Change 360 is located at 421 W Adams St, Ionia, MI. The store is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and features a 24-hour indoor donation drop-off.

The store offers a special promotion, "fill a bag for $5", the last weekend of every month.

To learn more about Pocket Change 360, visit the Facebook page.

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As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Ridi receives a $250 prize.

Know someone who should be featured next month? Nominate them here.

Meet Andy and Laura Gibson, our February 2026 Pay it Forward Persons of the Month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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