Pay it Forward Spotlight: Dr. Laurie Braker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Laurie Braker has dedicated almost two decades to providing free medical care to uninsured patients in Grand Rapids through Oasis of Hope Center.

The medical director for Oasis of Hope received seven nominations for this month's FOX 17 Spotlight Award, recognizing her unwavering commitment to serving West Michigan's underserved communities.

"I decided I really wanted to help with things that were right closer to home and help people that were right here in my neighborhood," Braker said.

As a full-time family practice physician with Corewell Health, Braker volunteers her time at the clinic located on Leonard Street on Grand Rapids' west side. The facility provides primary care specifically for patients without medical insurance.

Oasis of Hope operates entirely on private donations and receives zero federal dollars, making it unique among Grand Rapids clinics. All providers and suppliers volunteer their services.

"Many of them from Corewell Health or from some of the other local hospitals, and all of the care is entirely free," Braker said.

Braker's faith drives her daily commitment to patient care.

"This is my identity, and that's -- I love taking care of people," she said.

"I know she's a great doctor but to be here on the days when she's here working and seeing her in action, I'm just so proud and 'look at her go,'" said Dan Braker, Dr. Braker's husband and the Executive Director.

Her dedication has earned recognition from colleagues and community members. One nomination praised "her unwavering dedication to her patients and her community."

Another nominator wrote that "Dr. Braker doesn't just care for people. She uplifts entire communities."

A fellow family physician who has worked with Braker for seven years said they feel privileged to call her a friend.

