Oasis of Hope provides free medical care for uninsured patients

With a new year around the corner, that means that it is a new year for health insurance policies to take effect. Unfortunately for many, that option is not available due to financial disadvantages.

Oasis of Hope is a free clinic for people who have no health insurance and have a total household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty line. Located at 522 Leonard Street in Grand Rapids, Oasis of Hope's team of healthcare providers offer general care, lab work, specialty care, and more in a judgement-free enviornment.

Their staff consist of licensed physicians, medical assistants, and nurses from different medical providers in the area including Corewell Health and U of M Health-West.

Oasis of Hope Executive Director Dan Braker sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit ohcgr.org for more information.

