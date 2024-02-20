Pay it Forward Spotlight Award: John Behler

CASNOVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — For 50 years John Behler has called the Casnovia Township Fire Department home.

"People need help," Behler answered when asked what keeps him coming back every day.

In January Behler was honored by the township for his decades of service.

A fireman through and through, Behler started in 1974 and has worked under at least five fire chiefs. There's nothing he hasn't done.

"He can run any of our trucks, any of our equipment," said Cpt. George Rusco. "If we need something, he can do it for us."

Things have slowed down over the years though.

"Right now it's getting where I'm getting older," Behler remarked. "I have a hard time sometimes getting going as much as some of the other ones. I say I'll be there one way or another if they need me; I'm on my way."

"He has done so much," Rusco added. "And whenever they need help with anything, John's there to help."

Behler also volunteers to install smoke detectors around the community, and his service doesn't stop at the fire department; he volunteers to deliver farm-to-family food boxes.

Where does someone find that kind of drive for so long?

"That's just the way I was brought up," Behler said.

In addition to the honor from the township, and for making giving back his life's work, Behler was nominated and selected as FOX 17's Pay it Forward Spotlight Award for February.

"What I've done over the years, people appreciate it. And hopefully, when I retire or something happens to me, someone else steps in and takes over doing the stuff."

This month the spotlight focused on a first responder. In March, FOX 17 will highlight a veteran.

