Pay it Forward Spotlight Award: Greenville Veteran Sean Fugitt

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Sean Fugitt served for more than 20 years in the US Army. He made a life out of serving our country.

Across two tours in Iraq, one in Afghanistan, and a tour in Africa, Fugitt shot mortars for more than half of his career, then served as a counselor.

"I helped soldiers create a path for themselves long-term to stay in," he explained about his time in service.

A life of service has its difficulties, but returning home presents its own challenges. That's why Fugitt joined the American Legion post in Greenville.

Veterans can find a sense of community here, but Fugitt also has a new outlet to continue giving back and helping others to find valuable resources, like disabled veteran resources and benefits.

Fugitt has served as chaplain and continues playing a part beyond an official capacity.

"He's a good guy if you need him or need someone to talk to," remarked the Post Commander, Jeremiah Russo.

Russo, a retired Marine, explained their post is a place where veteran members are always welcome for a drink, but they also spend a lot of time serving their community through veteran ceremonies and finding help for veterans in need.

Fugitt added, "I think that places like the American Legion here in Greenville, and then other ones throughout, I think that you can find a sense a home here. There's other veterans that have done the exact same thing you have, experienced the exact same things you have, have seen parts of the world and country that you have that, you know, maybe your next door neighbor hasn't."

For his role continuing to give back, Fugitt was nominated and selected as the Pay it Forward Spotlight Person of the Month. He says the award reflects more on his community at the post.

"I'm just a very, very small morsel of a group of people. There's other people out there that do way more than me. I might have served a little longer, may have done more tours overseas than somebody but that doesn't mean that what they do here in the community is any less. I think it's a level playing field and we just hope that everybody continues to help one another."

Do you know someone who should be our next Pay It Forward Spotlight Award winner? Nominate them here.

