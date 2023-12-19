Pay it Forward Spotlight Award: Former firefighter, food truck owner Scott Vaughan

GRATTAN, Mich. — A former firefighter is cooking up something special for others who dedicated their lives in a similar line of work.

The November Pay it Forward spotlight Award series highlighted a first responder who makes giving back their life's work.

Scott Vaughan just retired from three decades of working for his community as a fire fighter.

"It's a humbling job," Vaughan said. "And I loved every minute of it. I told myself, I wasn't gonna get out of the fire department until they dragged me off."

The former Grattan Fire liuetenant isn't done making giving back his life's work though.

From fire to food, when presented with the opportunity, Vaughan bought a food truck and called it Grumpy's.

He works with his friend and fellow former firefighter, Mark Kenny.

Both Mark and Scott are veterans and part of their mission is providing discounted meals to others who have served.

Kenny explained, "Whether you're in the military or fire department, it's just a way of showing our respect towards each other and helping each other out."

They recognize the role military and first responders play in the area they call home.

Vaughan says the drive to serve comes from the heart.

He said, "Because it's a camaraderie that everybody gets along and they're serving their community or serving their country and you want to help them serve back."

Which is why Vaughan was nominated and selected as the Fox 17 Pay it Forward Spotlight person of the month.

"He's a very kind person; thinks of others before he thinks of itself," Kenny remarked. "He's a great guy all the way around. I mean, fire service, military. He's just a very, very nice guy."

