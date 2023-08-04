Grand Rapids mom funding school supply giveaway in SE side neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — For Angela Sharif, "back to school" time is prime time to give back.

The mother of eight has held a school supply giveaway in her neighborhood for the past several years.

"We started small, and then every year it has grown," Sharif told FOX 17 News. "We're at 500 backpacks now."

FOX 17

Sharif shops all year to prepare.

Kids can choose their backpacks, along with supplies, books, and hygiene products.

FOX 17

"Little things matter to kids...when I see kids in need I provide. So if a kid knocks on my door, and they need a backpack, and if I have an extra one, I give it to them," Shariff explained.

Sharif has organized the effort under the Ella Bells Organization. The nonprofit, named after her grandmother, was launched in March.

"Who better to name something after than your grandmother? Because what does grandmothers do? They give you big hugs and kisses. And they take care of you. So she's still taking care of people," she said.

Despite the new nonprofit, Sharif has used her own money to fund the giveaway.

FOX 17

"Everything I pay for, it's all out of my pocket. And even with this year, so maybe next year with donations, so much won't have to come out of my pocket."

FOX 17

The 2023 giveaway is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, August 6th in the 600 block of Prince Street SE, while supplies last.

Courtesy: Angela Sharif

Shariff said she plans to begin preparing for the 2024 event the very next day.

"Makes me feel good," she said. "When there's a need, I don't think I count money. I just see a need. And I see that I need to take care of it... My only thing I want you to do is go to school, and I want you to learn. So you can be a better person and work on your dreams."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube