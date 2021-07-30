We're Open: Sobie Meats grows through quality and variety

WALKER, Mich. — A surprising number of successful businesses arise out of hardship. In the case of the Sobies, both had been laid off 17 years ago when they decided to use Tim's previous skills as a meat cutter.

Today, Sobie Meats is a food staple in northwest Kent County, having expanded to more then four times the size of the original store.

In the videos, Tim explains how they got to today's success through their commitment to quality meats, amazing variety, and commitment to supporting local creators of sauces and rubs.

And then there's the story of how they made it onto The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Sobie Meats, 3450 Remembrance Rd NW, Walker 616-453-7201