We’re Open: Platinum Powersports does well despite inventory shortages

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The pandemic forced people to shift their lifestyle priorities, and Platinum Powersports found themselves in one of the sweet spots when it comes to family activities. They’re open in West Michigan to help families enjoy the state’s off-road opportunities.

“People when they come to us are usually looking for -- to get outdoors, basically,” says Tony Lafever, who owns Platinum Powersports with his wife. “We sell ATVs, side-by-sides, scooters, snowmobiles.” They’ve also branched out into electric bicycles in addition to motorcycles.

It’s having a broad inventory that has kept the business going, since the most popular rides sold out early and take longer to replace on the showroom floor. Some motorcycles are still in stock, as well as ATVs and side-by-sides.

Plus gear and service. “We have boots and gear and helmets and goggles and jackets and consumable parts, which is spark plugs and maintenance items, things like that. And then we have a full-service department, too, with multiple techs,” Lafever says. “If we sell something, they can get it serviced here or even if they bought something somewhere else or off the street, they can bring it and get it serviced.”

We're Open: Riding the trails with Platinum Powersports

Lafever openly admits they aren’t the biggest dealer around, but that means they can give customers extra attention, especially if they are noobies. “There's a lot of people that don't know what they want. There's a lot of people don't know what they're capable of. So, we have to spend the time with them to get them in the right the right product that we think is going to fit based off our experience.”

He’s also finding that his store is able beat online competitors: “A lot of people are ordering online and finding that they don't have it, and it doesn't come. And so they're just coming in and grabbing what they need.”

Platinum Powersports , 11745 Cedar Rock Dr NE, Rockford , 616-379-6060

We're Open: Tell us your story

See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube