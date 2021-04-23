We’re Open: Perry’s Place LLC Herbs, Teas & More

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — There’s a lot more to Perry’s Place LLS for Herbs, Teas, and More than just herbs and teas.

Upon walking into the shop on M. Main Street in Cedar Springs, you encounter a case full of essential oils in front of the wall of herbs and herbal teas. But if you walk into other rooms, that’s where the “and more” happens.

“Essential oils were your first medicine,” notes owner Perry Hopkins, who started down the natural products and services path in 2002 at the Naturopathic Institute of Therapies & Education in Mount Pleasant. “And so that's one of our biggest selling things is the essential oils. And then loose-leaf herbs are another big seller, (plus) the ingredients that go with them to make your own natural remedies at home.”

Hopkins also offers therapies such as massage and aromatherapy and classes such as yoga and fitness. Those classes have been suspended due to the pandemic.

Walk into another room and you find all the accessories you need for making and drinking teas – tea pots and coffee pots and cups -- few racks of clothing, and Christmas items.

“Probably about seven years ago, I stopped putting the seasonal stuff away after the holidays, because I found that we actually sell more of it outside of the holiday season than we do during the holiday season.”

The pandemic has deeply affected Perry’s Place, from the cancelled classes and therapies to the widespread closure of stores early on and a slow recovery. Business has “slowly picked up a little as throughout the year went on, but it's still nothing like what it was last year March,” Hopkins admits.

“Last May we did 25% of the normal business that we normally do. That was the worst month last year.”

Perry’s Place for Herbs, Teas, and More , 90 N. Main Street, Cedar Springs , 616-439-0890