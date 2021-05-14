We’re Open: Owners of Pitkin Drug, Posh By Pitkin, and Pitkin Sale Store ready for summer visitors

Watch
WHITEHALL, Mich. — While Whitehall landmark Pitkin Drugs remained open during the pandemic – being an essential business – the owners of sister stores Posh By Pitkin and the Pitkin Sale Store are looking forward to the summer season when all three stores are available. Posh By Pitkin has reopened.

“We're a tourist town, busiest months are July and August,” says co-owner Ryan Brigel.

While local residents find reasons to shop at all three stores regularly, tourists learn quickly of the reputations of the retail triple-threat. “People come here from all over to our area, and they'll say, ‘What are some things that we need to do?’ And they are told, ‘You have to stop at Pitkins because it's The Unbelievable Drugstore,’” says co-owner Amy Nordlund-West, who also manages Posh By Pitkin.

Posh by Pitkin is more than just a clothing store. Being in a tourist town, you can count on the shop to have locally branded t-shirts and sweatshirts, but the store also offers toys, plus cards and gifts appropriate for for weddings, birthdays, moms, and dads.

In other words, anything you would need for a quick run from a cottage or lake house in the area.

Pitkin Drug & Gift Shoppe, 101 W Colby St, Whitehall 231-893-5495

