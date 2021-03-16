We’re Open: Owner of The Curragh Irish Pub grateful for community support

HOLLAND, Mich. — Sophia Leongas credits support from customers and the City of Holland for the survival of her restaurant, The Curragh Irish Pub.

“We're super grateful that we have this awesome patio and the extension of it into the parking spaces,” Leongas says. “That really is what is the key for us.” She notes the city allowed additional seating for Curragh customers in parking spaces on 8th Street.

And the people came.

“We have people sitting outside with 30-degree weather,” she says with amazement. Customers can wrap up in special Curragh blankets while sitting next to heaters. Friends pitched in to build a fence for atmosphere. “Other friends actually sewed cushions for us ... so when you're sitting on the metal patio chair ... your tushie stays warm.”

Other adjustments Leongas and her staff have made during the pandemic include online ordering and a new group of specials: Family Meal Takeout. “We offer a discounted shepherd's pie for four, 40 dollars; fish and chips for four, that kind of thing.”

Leongas wasn’t sure her pub would survive. “I mean, last year, St. Patrick's Day, we closed. We didn't know if we were coming or going at that point. And I'm just so grateful to the community for supporting us.”

This year, Curragh will host a muted St. Patrick’s Day celebration. There will be music on the patio 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. “We plan on doing our Irish menu, and you know our features, which is the fish and chips, the Irish to the corned beef and cabbage.” And, of course, the Guinness, Smithwick's, Harp, and Kilkenny. Customers will be required to remain seated and wear a mask if they move about.

The Curragh Irish Pub , 73 E. 8th Street, Holland 616- 393-6340

