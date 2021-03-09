We’re Open: Lindo Mexico weathers the pandemic with its reputation

WYOMING, Mich. — People apparently won’t do without Lindo Mexico.

“We are so happy of the support of the people, because we were busy,” says employee Erika Salinas. “There were times that we have probably like 200 orders in a day.”

That’s 200 takeout orders, because – like other restaurants – they had to close for several weeks and could only offer takeout orders when they reopened.

“We have so many loyal customers that supported us during those difficult times,” she says.

Those loyal customers know that the menu hasn’t changed, but for less restrictive rules allowing 50% capacity, other things have changed. To avoid crowds of people at the entrance waiting for tables, Lindo Mexico now takes reservations and only accepts walk-ins if tables are open.

For anyone still leery about dining in, takeout is still going strong. A special drive-up window was built so customers don’t even have to leave their cars.

And online ordering is now available.

Salinas points to one person for Lindo Mexico’s stability: "Gricelda Matta, the owner, she's a leader. She's great. She's a mastermind, and she was during that time figuring out the way she can still help her employees and their families and also maintain the business.”

As for the food, Salinas replies quickly to a question as if the answer was obvious: “It may sound petty, but everything is good. Everything is good. Even if you try the tacos. If you go for the enchiladas. We have burritos, we have excellent fajitas. And anything you choose, you won't go wrong.”

Lindo Mexico Restaurante Mexicano , 1742 28th ST SW, Wyoming, 616-261-2280

