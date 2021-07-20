We’re Open: Jenison Artisan Market puts hundreds of stores into one location

What used to be a strip of stores now houses multiple businesses, and the enterprise has grown into a second location in Holland.

Dubbed the Jenison Artisan Market, the concept is to let up to hundreds of businesses sell their wares in one location, and it is apparently working. Shoppers will find hand-made furniture, women’s clothing, and exclusive wine and beer offerings all in the one space.

“It is a small business who also houses probably around 300 to 400 other small businesses,” says Joshua Trube, manager of the Holland location called Authentieks. “It's almost ‘hodgepodgy’ it in a way, but it's definitely like a giant treasure hunt like an indoor treasure hunt.”

“Don't come here if you are on a time crunch,” Trube chuckles. With 18,000 square feet of merchandise, you definitely have to budget some time to browse.

Jenison Artisan Market, 7640 Riverview Drive, Jenison 616-202-4844

