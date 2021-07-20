Watch
We're Open

Actions

We’re Open: Jenison Artisan Market puts hundreds of stores into one location

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 10:38:21-04

What used to be a strip of stores now houses multiple businesses, and the enterprise has grown into a second location in Holland.

Dubbed the Jenison Artisan Market, the concept is to let up to hundreds of businesses sell their wares in one location, and it is apparently working. Shoppers will find hand-made furniture, women’s clothing, and exclusive wine and beer offerings all in the one space.

“It is a small business who also houses probably around 300 to 400 other small businesses,” says Joshua Trube, manager of the Holland location called Authentieks. “It's almost ‘hodgepodgy’ it in a way, but it's definitely like a giant treasure hunt like an indoor treasure hunt.”

“Don't come here if you are on a time crunch,” Trube chuckles. With 18,000 square feet of merchandise, you definitely have to budget some time to browse.

Jenison Artisan Market, 7640 Riverview Drive, Jenison 616-202-4844

We're Open: Jenison Artisan Market

We're Open: Tell us your story
See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're Open for the Holidays West Michigan: Find a Local Business or Restaurant to Support

Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce Allendale Area Chamber of Commerce Byron Center Chamber of Commerce Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce Carry Out Michigan Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Dining at a Distance: Grand Rapids Experience Grand Rapids: Carry-out and Delivery Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses Grand Rapids Chamber Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce Greenville Chamber of Commerce Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Local First Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Otsego Plainwell Chamber of Commerce Pure Michigan Business Connect River Country Chamber of Commerce Rockford Chamber of Commerce Southwest Michigan First Sparta Chamber of Commerce #TakeoutTuesday Wayland Area Chamber of Commerce West Michigan Asian American Association West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce