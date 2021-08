STANDALE, Mich. — It may not be on any campus, but the GVSU Surplus Store is well positioned to serve its dual purpose of selling items the school doesn’t need any more and recycling stuff that simply can’t be used any longer.

GVSU Surplus Store , 429 Standale Plaza NW, Walker 616-331-9072

We're Open: Tell us your story

See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan