We're Open: Coopersville Farm Museum

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Coopersville Farm Museum is a fixture in town, and very busy.

They hold jam nights and meetings every week, even weddings. Their mission statement is "Inspiring memories of yesterday, serving our community today, preserving stories for tomorrow."

"We started out as a tractor museum 20 years ago, and it has evolved into a great meeting place," says Executive Director Lee Ann Proia. "We have groups that meet on a regular basis, like our quilting circle, and Rotary meets here. We have music. We have kids' days where people bring in farm animals and we do crafts, and we have a wonderful quilt show in August and September."

Lee Ann says there are tractors that children can sit on—or adults, if they so wish. She tells us there's a lot of nostalgia for those who grew up being around tractors.

"We really love the multi-generational families that come in," says Lee Ann. "We have a family day, the first Saturday of every month, where an entire family multiple generations can come in for $5."

We're told their stage was funded by musicians and attendees on jam night sessions more than a decade ago, and that it has been used in wedding receptions, murder-mystery parties and comedy shows ever since.

The museum is also host to a variety of musical talent.

"Some of our musicians are extraordinary," Lee Ann tells us. "So we get all ranges, and again, kids through people in their 90s."

The Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center is on Main Street in downtown Coopersville. Visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

