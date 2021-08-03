Coopersville & Marne Railway for nostalgia or family fun

ONE OF WEST MICHIGAN’S ICONIC FAMILY ACTIVITIES IS AVAILABLE AGAIN: THE COOPERSVILLE & MARNE RAILWAY. — The return of the Coopersville & Marne Railway creates the opportunity for way too many plays on words: It’s back on track, it’s on a roll. Let’s stop there.

The fact is that one of West Michigan’s iconic family activities is available again, with plans for 90-minute summer excursions each Wednesday and Saturday, plus special events like the Pumpkin Train in the fall, the Santa Train during the holidays, and a Bunny Train next Easter.

We're Open: Coopersville Marne Railway special events

Coopersville & Marne Railway , 306 Main Street, Coopersville 616-997-7000

