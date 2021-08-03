Watch
We're Open

Actions

Coopersville & Marne Railway for nostalgia or family fun

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:29 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 12:29:47-04

ONE OF WEST MICHIGAN’S ICONIC FAMILY ACTIVITIES IS AVAILABLE AGAIN: THE COOPERSVILLE & MARNE RAILWAY. — The return of the Coopersville & Marne Railway creates the opportunity for way too many plays on words: It’s back on track, it’s on a roll. Let’s stop there.

The fact is that one of West Michigan’s iconic family activities is available again, with plans for 90-minute summer excursions each Wednesday and Saturday, plus special events like the Pumpkin Train in the fall, the Santa Train during the holidays, and a Bunny Train next Easter.

We're Open: Coopersville Marne Railway special events

Coopersville & Marne Railway, 306 Main Street, Coopersville 616-997-7000

We're Open: Tell us your story
See a list of places that are Open In West Michigan

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're Open for the Holidays West Michigan: Find a Local Business or Restaurant to Support

Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce Allendale Area Chamber of Commerce Byron Center Chamber of Commerce Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce Carry Out Michigan Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Dining at a Distance: Grand Rapids Experience Grand Rapids: Carry-out and Delivery Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses Grand Rapids Chamber Grandville Jenison Chamber of Commerce Greenville Chamber of Commerce Hudsonville Area Chamber of Commerce Local First Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Otsego Plainwell Chamber of Commerce Pure Michigan Business Connect River Country Chamber of Commerce Rockford Chamber of Commerce Southwest Michigan First Sparta Chamber of Commerce #TakeoutTuesday Wayland Area Chamber of Commerce West Michigan Asian American Association West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce