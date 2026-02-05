Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WHERE IS DEANIE?: A conversation about our coverage, what to expect

Sam Landstra and Josh Berry joined Fox 17 Morning News to discuss the 45-year-old cold case
A conversation on the FOX 17 morning show with Janice Allen, Elliot Grandia, Sam Landstra, and Josh Berry about our coverage of the 45-year-old cold case. We go over the hope for answers, the investigation, and what to expect in our special report TONIGHT at 7:30
ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A conversation Thursday morning on FOX 17 Morning News, with Janice Allen, Elliot Grandia, Sam Landstra, and Josh Berry about our coverage of the 45-year-old cold case.

We go over the hope for answers, the investigation, and what to expect in our special report tonight at 7:30.

Submit a tip

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is actively pursuing any information in the disappearance of Deanie Peters. If you have a tip, you are encouraged to contact detectives through the methods below.

SEE MORE: WHERE IS DEANIE? An inside look at Kent County's unsolved, 45-year-old cold case

