WHERE IS DEANIE? An inside look at Kent County's unsolved, 45-year-old cold case

On February 5, 1981, Deanie Peters left her brother's wrestling practice at Forest Hills Central Middle School. The 14-year-old was never seen again.

45 years later, her disappearance remains unsolved. Now FOX 17, in partnership with the Kent County Sheriff's Office, is taking an inside look at the investigation in hopes of answering the question: Where is Deanie?

FOX 17's Josh Berry and Sam Landstra got access to the evidence collected over the decades, interviewed Deanie's mother, and spoke with some of the last people who saw Deanie. Investigators shared details about the minutes leading up to her disappearance that have never been publicly shared before, in hopes of information that could finally solve Kent County's longest-running missing person case.

Watch our half-hour report on the case Wednesday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. An encore presentation will air Sunday, February 8 at 10:30 p.m.

