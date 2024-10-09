WATCH: Florida Highway Patrol rescues dog tied to fence along freeway

FLORIDA — As Hurricane Milton nears the west coast of Florida, millions of people have evacuated from the storm's path.

While first responders remain in place, some Florida Highway Patrol Troopers made a depressing find along I-75 just north of Tampa. A dog was left tied to a pole near the freeway as the first showers from Milton pelted the pet.

In a video posted by the Highway Patrol, a trooper can be heard telling the pup, "It's okay," and "I don't blame you."

The dog is one of thousands expected to be impacted by Hurricane Milton. Local shelters coordinated with several organizations, including the Bissell Pet Foundation, to clear space before the storm's arrival.

FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please… pic.twitter.com/8cZJOfkJL2 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) October 9, 2024

