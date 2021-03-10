Veterans to receive covid vaccine at DeltaPlex walk-in clinic Saturday

WALKER, Mich. — For any veteran who has yet to receive their covid vaccination, this weekend could be their best chance. The Battle Creek VA Medical Center is hosting its largest walk-in vaccination clinic to date at the DeltaPlex in Walker Saturday, from 9am-5pm or until they run out of vaccine.

The hope is to vaccinate at-least 1,000 veterans Saturday, and those already enrolled in VA Health Care will get first priority, and those who have not enrolled will have the chance to do that and possibly receive the vaccine that day as well. They would need to bring their DD 214 form and last year’s income statement.

Fox 17 spoke with Brian Pegouske, the public affairs officer of the Battle Creek VA Medical Center, who explained, “We definitely want to give priority to our veterans who served our country and allow them to get vaccinated as easily as possible and as quickly as possible. And this partnership with DeltaPlex Arena really allows us to have the space to do a mass vaccination clinic and do it quickly and efficiently. That’s why we are eliminating the appointments, because that is complex to go back and forth and wait for people to get an appointment and play phone tag.”

Pegouske says even though the event starts at 9am, the first hour will be for veterans 65 and older, and then from 10am-noon it will be for veterans 55 and older and after that it is wide open to all veterans. The DeltaPlex is located at 2500 Turner Avenue NW in Walker.

