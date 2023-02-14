Schools across Greater Lansing area cancel classes after deadly shooting at MSU

LANSING, Mich. — Multiple school districts across the Greater Lansing area have canceled classes Tuesday due to the shooting on Michigan State's campus that killed three people and injured at least five people.

Holt Public Schools was one of the first districts to cancel classes Tuesday and said that "safety is our top priority. This includes the mental well-being of students, staff and families."

Holt Public will be closed, tomorrow, February 14, 2023, due to the circumstances unfolding at Michigan State University (MSU). Childcare will also be closed. Safety is our top priority. This includes the mental well-being of students, staff, and families. pic.twitter.com/zHKiNs677M — Holt Public Schools (@HoltPublicSch) February 14, 2023

Meridian Township posted on social media and said "due to the on-going investigation and crisis at Michigan State University, Haslett, Okemos, East Lansing and many other area schools will be closed tomorrow, Feb. 14, 2023."

Lansing School District also canceled classes Tuesday.

"We want to extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the tragedy at Michigan State University," the district posted on social media. "Our thoughts are with you all during these difficult times."

Williamston Community Schools posted a notice on their website about their Tuesday closure.

"Williamston has many families who work at MSU or have children who attend the university. Please support them during this very difficult time," the notice said. "Safety is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and will reopen our schools when we know there is no further risk to our students, staff and families."

Other districts that canceled classes were Dansville Schools, Mason Public Schools, Waverly Community Schools and Webberville Community Schools.