Report: Suspect in fatal GR motorcycle crash shot, killed in Wisconsin

FOX 17 - Kent County Jail
Posted at 7:38 PM, Jul 03, 2024

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The man accused of fatally hitting a motorcyclist in Grand Rapids last summer was shot and killed in Wisconsin this week.

Atem Mathiang, 19, was shot multiple times Tuesday on an Oshkosh street corner, according to a report by NBC 26, FOX 17’s sister station in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Mathiang faced charges of reckless driving for the death of 21-year-old Jared Gossage. The crash happened Aug. 26, 2023, at B Street and Cesar E Chavez Avenue.

Grand Rapids

Police told NBC 26 an 18-year-old man from Fond du Lac is suspected of killing Mathiang. His identity is pending formal arraignment.

