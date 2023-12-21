Watch Now
GRPD identify victim, suspect charged in deadly motorcycle crash

Posted at 11:19 AM, Dec 21, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in August.

Jared Gossage, 21, died August 26 when a vehicle collided with his motorcycle near the intersection of Cesar E Chavez Ave and B St in Grand Rapids.

Four people ran from the vehicle— 2 of which were later found by GRPD officers with the help of a search by the Michigan State Police helicopter.

The 18-year-old suspected of driving the car involved, Atem Mathiang, is facing charges of reckless driving causing death and is currently being held in the Kent County Jail.

