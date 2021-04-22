Woman gets unemployment payments two days after FOX 17 aired her story

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman who lost her job during the pandemic now has her unemployment benefits after contacting FOX 17.

The Problem Solvers helped her get her money just two days later.

We spoke with her last week, and within 48 hours, Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency sent her the money.

“I’m very satisfied and thankful that Ryan and the Problem Solvers went to work for me and helped me get my money,” said Janice Higley.

The 80-year-old works part time, about a few hours a week, handing out samples and demos inside the Sam’s Club on 28th Street in Kentwood.

When COVID hit, samples were stopped, so she couldn’t work. Her son helped her file for unemployment benefits.

But after waiting more than a year with no real movement on her claim, she contacted the FOX 17 Problem Solvers.

“I just wish I would’ve contacted you people sooner so I didn’t have to wait so long (laughter),” she said.

After sending in Janice’s claim, the agency looked into her account. She told me she was owed more than $20,000. Two days later she had her money.

“It’s a wonderful relief, yes, it is. Finally, it’s settled and I don’t have to be talking to these people anymore (laughter) and having them give me the same old story.”

Janice got caught up on some of her bills; she’d like to take a short trip with a friend, and even buy a new car.

She tells FOX 17 her 2003 Ford Taurus isn't cutting it anymore and she likes her freedom.

“I don’t want to depend on people to have to take me to the store, doctor's appointments or just a friend’s house. I want to have the freedom to do what I’d like to do on my own,” she said.

To anyone else waiting for benefits, Janice says, “Don’t give up and don’t get too discouraged.”

