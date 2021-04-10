Watch
Problem Solvers update: UIA pays nurse $6,000 two days after story airs

LaDonna Yandell
LaDonna Yandell now back to work is waiting on 16 weeks of unemployment benefits while the agency still works to verify her identity.
Posted at 9:33 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 21:33:15-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A nurse who waited six months for payment from the Unemployment Insurance Agency was finally paid $6,000 two days after FOX 17 aired her story.

LaDonna Yandell waited since October for Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency to verify her identity.

She sent in her nurse's license, marriage license, driver's license, social security card, and even her birth certificate.

But she says the UIA still couldn't verify who she was.

READ MORE: Nurse waiting six months for UIA to verify her identity

After she spoke with the FOX 17 Problem Solvers, she got more than $6,000 in her checking account.

"I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart," says Yandell. "I've been so stressed and upset about this going on for so long, and I'm just very thankful that we reached out to you and you were able to help us, and I'm just grateful to FOX [17] News for stepping up and helping one of the little people."

Yandell worked at the Sanctuary at the Park nursing home in Muskegon, which shut down for good in August.

She started a new nursing job at the end of January.

