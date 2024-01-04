PROBLEM SOLVERS: STATE: Hastings construction company still owes $66k in restitution payments

LANSING, Mich. — A local construction company failed to pay back thousands of dollars in restitution after it reached a settlement, according to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

A spokesperson for LARA confirmed to FOX 17 this week that Bay to Bay Building Concepts LLC and its corporate officer, Jerold Saeman, still owe $66,705.83 to 12 homeowners.

READ MORE: PROBLEM SOLVERS: State board approves settlement between Bay to Bay Building Concepts, LARA

Last fall, Saeman and the Hastings-based construction company made an agreement with LARA, who, months earlier in July, suspended their licenses over allegations they violated the state’s occupational code and performed work that created an “imminent threat.”

READ MORE: PROBLEM SOLVERS: State suspends Hastings construction company's license amid consumer complaints

An investigation by FOX 17 found a pattern of customer complaints that cost homeowners several thousand dollars. Some of them got their money back after our involvement.

The settlement with LARA ordered Saeman and Bay to Bay to pay a $10,000 fine and $109,391 in restitution within 30 days.

“Bay to Bay and Jerold Saeman have paid the administrative fine,” wrote Abby Rubley, director of communications for LARA, in an email. “They have satisfactorily demonstrated restitution for 2 of the 14 homeowners in the order.”

According to Rubley, the amount of restitution paid totals $42,685.17, however because a balance remains, she says Saeman and Bay to Bay’s licenses will stay suspended until they “demonstrate compliance.”

“It has not been easy,” said Debbie Ogan, one of the homeowners owed money as part of the order.

Documents Ogan provided to FOX 17 show she should receive $2,500.

In March 2022, Ogan signed a $49,500 contract with Bay to Bay to remove and replace siding, gutters, soffit and fascia on her home and barn in Rockford.

Bay to Bay finished the project, but Ogan says it took longer than expected and calls the work substandard, which prompted her to file a complaint with LARA.

“From the layman's eyes when you look outside, our house ... our home looks really nice, but not to the professional eye and that's what we paid for,” said Ogan.

Ogan questions whether she or the other homeowners in the settlement will ever receive money from Bay to Bay and Saeman and adds at this point, she wants an apology more.

“Money is always nice but money comes and goes,” said Ogan. “Fess up to what you’ve done, make it right [with] all the people that you’ve done harm to. Not just their homes but their physical harm, their mental harm, everything. Make it right.”

Neither Saeman nor Bay to Bay responded to FOX 17’s requests for comment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube