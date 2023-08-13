PROBLEM SOLVERS: State suspends Hastings construction company's license amid consumer complaints

LANSING, Mich. — State regulators recently suspended the licenses of a local construction company and its corporate officer for allegedly violating Michigan’s occupational code.

At the end of July, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) filed a complaint against Bay to Bay Building Concepts, LLC and Jerold Saeman, which, among other things, claims they failed to complete jobs and perform up-to-code work.

The department concluded that the alleged violations created an “imminent threat”.

LARA also sent cease and desist letters to some of the company’s employees that claim they did not obtain the proper license before entering into contracts with customers.

Saeman has not responded to FOX 17’s requests for comment about the suspensions, but in an email regarding the letters, he said the employees who received them no longer work for Bay to Bay as salespeople. He added that it’s the company’s goal to exceed customer expectations and that they will, “continue to strive for excellence and improve where needed.”

“I’ve had truly countless, sleepless nights where this is keeping me awake,” said Nikki Crapsey, who lives in Mattawan.

In May 2022, Nikki and her husband, Mandon, hired the Hastings construction company to build a deck. They paid $15,532, a 50 percent down payment, but the project remained unfinished for more than a year.

“It’s been very difficult to process and to really explain how we even got to this point,” said Mandon.

The license suspension complaints filed by LARA includes testimony from 16 homeowners, including the Crapseys and Stephen Cipolla.

“I thought I picked a good company,” said Cipolla. “I guess I was wrong.”

Cipolla, a Grand Haven resident, also hired Bay to Bay last year for a deck job. He signed a contract that required a $11,430 deposit, which was paid.

In his complaint to LARA, Cipolla says his salesperson agreed to a start date in mid-July. It goes on to claim that the company delivered a pallet of deck boards, but never returned. When he tried to reschedule, Stephen says employees instead insisted he pay for the last half of the project.

“I didn't have a very good feeling at all,” said Cipolla. “At first, I was excited I was gonna get a new deck, and then now, I hear that, and I knew it was kind of over.”

According to LARA, Bay to Bay demanded $10,000 more from the Crapseys too, without completing any “appreciable work”.

The couple tells FOX 17 that they never got their money back from the company either, until our involvement.

On July 25 we sent an email to Saeman about the Crapseys’ complaint. A check for the amount they paid was made out and given to them the next day.

“We have young children and jobs and so many other things to worry about that hiring a company to install a new deck should not be something that consumes so much,” said Mandon.

Meanwhile, Cipolla hired an attorney, who in an August 2022 letter, asked Bay to Bay to issue a full refund. The company paid $4,572.90.

The lawyer sent another letter in October which tried to get the rest. Cipolla says it went unanswered and he decided not to go to small claims court for it.

In an email, Saeman told FOX 17 no further comment would be made when we asked about his alleged remaining balance.

“It was stressful,” said Cipolla.

In the license suspension complaints, LARA says Bay to Bay did not pay back some of its customers, so Cipolla and the Crapseys appreciate the money they did get. However, all three say the experience cost them a lot emotionally too, and they hope to warn others about what happened.

“You just feel a little bit stuck,” said Nikki.

The company lost the Better Business Bureau accreditation this past May due to its alleged failure to address disputes forwarded by the organization quickly and in good father or provide a professional response that addresses all significant issues raised by the complainant. Accreditation by the BBB is not needed though in order for a business to operate.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, its consumer protection unit has received 13 complaints about Bay to Bay since 2020. A spokesperson did not further elaborate on their nature.

The Bay to Bay Order of Summary Suspension and Complaint Packet can be found below:

The Jerold Saeman Order of Summary Suspension and Complaint Packet can be found below: