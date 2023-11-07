PROBLEM SOLVERS: State board approves settlement between Bay to Bay Building Concepts, LARA

LASNING, Mich. — The Michigan Residential Builders’ and Maintenance and Alterations Contractors’ Board unanimously approved an agreement on Tuesday between Bay to Bay Building Concepts, its corporate officer, Jerold Saeman, and the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

The decision comes just months after LARA temporarily revoked the licenses for the Hastings construction company and Saeman.

According to complaints filed in July, they violated Michigan’s occupational code and their work created an “imminent threat.”

An investigation by FOX 17 found a pattern of customer complaints that cost homeowners several thousand dollars. Some of them got their money back after our involvement.

Under the settlement reached, Bay to Bay and Saeman’s licenses will stay suspended for a minimum of six months with credit for the time in which the temporary revocation was in effect. They must also pay a $10,000 fine and $109,391 in restitution, which will be distributed to specific homeowners.

When that must happen by or if the company and Saeman could face any additional penalties if they perform regulated work with a suspended license remains unknown.

Social media posts obtained by us shows Bay to Bay advertised completed projects and ones in progress throughout Michigan shortly after LARA issued its initial suspension.

The Problem Solvers requested a copy of the agreement to try and clarify those questions but has not received them as of Tuesday afternoon.

Additionally, a woman, who identified herself as someone who worked at the company’s administrative department, told FOX 17 Saeman could not talk when we called Bay to Bay to speak about the settlement. She said he may be willing to next week.

Saeman's Consent Order and Stipulation can be found below:

Bay to Bay's Consent Order and Stipulation can be found below:

