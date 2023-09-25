PROBLEM SOLVERS: Hastings construction company reaches tentative settlement with LARA

LANSING, Mich. — A local construction company and its corporate officer accused of violating Michigan’s occupational code recently settled with state regulators.

According to a copy of the signed stipulation obtained by FOX17, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Agency (LARA) reached a proposed agreement with Bay to Bay Building Concepts LLC and Jerold Saeman last Friday, ahead of a hearing scheduled for Monday.

Details of it are unknown at this time.

READ MORE: PROBLEM SOLVERS: State suspends Hastings construction company's license amid consumer complaints

An investigation by the FOX17 Problem Solvers found a pattern of customer complaints that cost homeowners several thousand dollars. Some of them got their money back after we contacted the company.

LARA suspended Bay to Bay’s and Saeman’s builder licenses and filed complaints against them in July, which, among other things, claimed they failed to complete jobs and perform up-to-code work.

The department concluded that the alleged violations created an “imminent threat”.

Saeman has not responded to a request for comment from FOX17 about the proposed settlement with LARA.

This is a developing story. Information will be added as it becomes available.