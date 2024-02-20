PROBLEM SOLVERS: Owner of Hastings construction company files for bankruptcy, lists $911K in liabilities

HASTINGS, Mich. — The corporate officer of a Hastings construction company under investigation by the FOX 17 Problem Solvers has filed for bankruptcy.

On February 19, Jerold Saeman, who runs Bay to Bay Building Concepts, LLC, submitted a Chapter 13 bankruptcy petition to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Michigan.

According to court documents, Saeman listed more than $258,000 in total assets and close to $912,000 in total liabilities.

Saeman’s largest creditors include Eikenhout, Inc’s unsecured claim of $359,889 and Adventure Credit Union’s secured claim of $125,000 and $22,246 listed as unsecured.

In the filing, Saeman lists several dozen Bay to Bay Building Concepts, LLC customers as unsecured creditors but does not list how much they are owed and disputes his liability in their claims.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) suspended Saeman and Bay to Bay Building Concepts, LLC’s residential builders licenses in July 2023 over alleged violations of the state’s occupational code.

Complaints filed by the agency say they, among other things, failed to complete jobs and perform up-to-code work.

Bay to Bay Building Concepts, LLC and Saeman settled with LARA last fall, but as of January 2024, they still needed to pay back $66,705 to 12 homeowners included in the case.

It’s unclear whether the bankruptcy filing would impact the amounts owed to those people. A spokesperson for the agency declined to comment when contacted by FOX 17 on Tuesday.

An attorney for Saeman did not respond to an email from the Problem Solvers either which sought an interview or a statement.

