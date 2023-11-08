Watch Now
Special elections or empty seats: Will mayoral races shift Michigan's House majority?

Al Goldis/AP
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Posted at 4:08 AM, Nov 08, 2023
MICHIGAN — Two mayoral races on Michigan’s east side have the power to shake up the state’s legislature.

Candidates in both Westland and Warren include House Democrats Kevin Coleman and Lori Stone, respectively.

Representative Coleman's 2,514-vote win was reported Tuesday, while precincts reported overnight that Stone won by almost 1,400 votes, leaving the House in a dead split until Governor Gretchen Whitmer takes one of two roads: call for a special election in those districts or direct those seats to remain empty until the general election.

