State Representative's mayoral race win may upend Democrat House majority

kevin coleman and mike londeau
Courtesy photos
Undated courtesy photos of Michigan state Rep. Kevin Coleman, left, and Westland interim Mayor Mike Londeau, right.
Posted at 2:30 AM, Nov 08, 2023
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Westland, Michigan state Rep. Kevin Coleman won the race for mayor Tuesday night.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, Coleman will lead the city for a partial term after defeating Westland interim Mayor Mike Londeau. The partial term is set to end in January of 2026.

Coleman had 59% of the votes while Londeau gathered 41%.

Coleman's win could shake up power in the state House, which currently belongs to the 56 Democrats over the 54 Republicans.

If Michigan state Rep. Lori Stone wins the mayoral race in Warren, the House will drop from a slim 56-54 Democratic majority to an even 54-54 split, resulting in a deadlock for the first time since 1994.

Results in Warren were not in as of Tuesday night.

