Redistricting commission holding public hearing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will be making its Grand Rapids stop at the beginning of next month.

Its meeting will be held starting at 5 p.m. on July 1 at DeVos Place.

The commission will eventually decide on the boundaries of congressional districts throughout the state, as well as state senate and state representative districts.

Commission members have been holding public hearings throughout the state to gather public input on the redistricting process.

Attendees at the hearings may provide comment or even propose their own redistricting maps.

A tool for drawing district maps can be found here.

READ MORE: Appeals court reaffirms constitutionality of Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission

WATCH: Redistricting commission kicks off upcoming public hearings

READ MORE: Benson files lawsuit to delay redistricting deadline