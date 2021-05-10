LIVE at 10 a.m.: Redistricting commission kicks off upcoming public hearings

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will hold a press conference Monday morning to kick off a series of 16 public hearings across the state, which will gather public comment on the state’s new redistricting process.

The commission is charged with redrawing and adopting new boundaries for congressional, House and Senate voting districts.

At twice-weekly public hearings, which begin May 11 in Jackson and May 13 in Kalamazoo, residents will be able to give the commission input about their communities to inform the redistricting process, including proposed maps.

Commissioners will be at the hearings to respond to questions, comments and proposals.

