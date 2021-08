LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s redistricting commission began its tangible work Friday after previously approving a mapping process and schedule to complete its work by the end of the year.

Commission members began drawing state senate districts for the South Central and Southeast regions during their work session that began at 9 a.m.

Southeast represents Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties.