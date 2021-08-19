Michigan redistricting panel OKs mapping process, schedule

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s redistricting commission has approved a process and schedule to adopt congressional and legislative maps by year’s end.

The 10-2 vote Thursday came after commissioners changed course and decided to initially bounce between crafting U.S. House, state Senate and state House districts rather than go one at a time.

The schedule calls for drafting to begin Friday and end Oct. 8, when the panel will publish draft maps.

Public hearings will be held Oct. 11-28.

The commission will vote on proposed maps Nov. 5.

A public comment period will start Nov. 14.

The panel could finalize district lines Dec. 30.