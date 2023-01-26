LANSING, Mich. — In Lansing, Democrats currently control both houses by a slim margin.

With only two seats to spare, the Democratic majority disappears easily if not all Democrats are on board at the same time.

So where does the priority lie when bipartisan support and agenda items conflict?

Michigan lawmakers discuss bipartisanship after State of the State address

Nancy DeBoer, a Republican Representative from Holland, stressed the importance of working together.

"It's a very skinny majority. So you only have two in the House," she explained. "And so I think it's really important that we do work together and that we can come up with ideas that will make things even better for Michigan. You know, nobody has all the answers. So when we can listen to each other and, know how to kind of change what's first proposed into what fits people better, I think we all are better served."

Lt Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, the governor's second-in-command, says that agenda items and bipartisanship don't always need to be exclusive.

"Every priority that the governor laid out today are things that have robust support about the people of the state of Michigan," said Gilchrist. "And I expect the legislature to be responsive to that."

Gilchrist pointed out, as examples, the retirement tax and the governor's newly unveiled Pre-K plan.

He also said all retirees want more money in their pockets, and all families want better education for their kids.

"Our priorities are not about partisanship. They're about solving problems for the people of Michigan," Gilchrist said.

The Governor herself has insisted on the importance of bipartisanship since she was re-elected, even though bipartisanship is something easier said than done.

"Let's talk about what we can do and where we're going, together," Gov. Whitmer said in Wednesday's address. "We are eager to chase our bright future with hustle and grit."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

