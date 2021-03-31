Michigan GOP chair off social media after receiving threats of violence

LANSING, Mich. — The head of Michigan’s Republican Party temporarily suspended his social media accounts, after receiving threats of violence following comments he made about the state’s top Democratic leaders.

Michigan GOP Chair Ron Wesier remains under fire for calling Governor Grechen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, “witches,” who should be ready for the burning at the stake.

RELATED: Michigan GOP Chair calls top Dems 'three witches,' references assassination when crowd asks about Meijer, Upton

“They go to great efforts to demonize and dehumanize people, and that’s the entire reason we had to create not just our hate crimes unit, but our domestic terrorism unit, which is flooded with death threats against elected leaders,” Nessel said in an interview with CNN Monday.

Weiser and Republican Party Co-chair Meshawn Maddock are on the receiving end of violent threats.

FOX 17 obtained several voicemail messages, where anonymous callers wished cancer and death upon the party leaders.

“Everybody, every single last one in the Michigan Republican Party cannot die soon enough,” said one of the callers.

Fox 17

Others made clear threats of violence., "If the Dems are witches, then you guys are warlocks, right? And we should just shoot you all.”

Fox 17

Going on to say, "Ron, I’ll (expletive) knock you out,”

Weiser has temporarily suspended his social media accounts because of the threats saying in a statement, “I would like to underscore that we should all do better to treat each other with respect, myself included, and i plan no further action, except my pledge to be part of a respectful political dialogue going forward.”

Fox 17

The FBI is looking into the messages.

Weiser who first said his "witch" comments were taken out of context, has since apologized. Though many are calling for him to step down from his position on the University of Michigan's Board of Regents.

RELATED: MI GOP Chair Weiser issues apology after mentioning 'assassination,' calling top Democratic women leaders 'witches'

RELATED: Michigan Catholic Sisters calls for Weiser's removal from positions after 'witches' comments