Michigan Catholic Sisters calls for Weiser's removal from positions after 'witches' comments

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Catholic Sisters is calling for the removal of Ron Weiser has chair of the Michigan Republic Party and resignation from the University of Michigan Board of Trustees.

It comes after Weiser referred to the state’s top three elected women as “witches” last week.

They say Weiser’s language poses a “real and present danger” to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson – and all women in Michigan.

Read the full statement from the Michigan Catholic Sisters: