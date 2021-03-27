MI GOP Chair Weiser issues apology after mentioning 'assassination,' calling top Democratic women leaders 'witches'

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Republican Party has issued an apology from Chairman Ron Weiser.

Weiser called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson “witches” during a Thursday event, according to a Facebook video.

Weiser also mentioned ‘assassination’ in reference to a comment from an event attendee about getting some GOP lawmakers out.

The remarks drew condemnation from Whitmer and others. Weiser also released a statement Friday, but stop short of an apology at the time.

His new statement reads as follows:

In an increasingly vitriolic political environment, we should all do better to treat each other with respect, myself included. I fell short of that the other night. I apologize to those I offended for the flippant analogy about three women who are elected officials and for the off-hand comments about two other leaders. I have never advocated for violence and never will. While I will always fight for the people and policies I believe in, I pledge to be part of a respectful political dialogue going forward. Chairman Ron Weiser

MDOS spokesperson Jake Rollow released the following statement in response: