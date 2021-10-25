Michigan Association of County Clerks supports Antrim County clerk after 2020 election

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Association of County Clerks is calling for citizens and activists to accept the results of the November 2020 election in Michigan, including those in Antrim County.

Antrim County’s results have come under particular scrutiny because initial results briefly showed Joe Biden had won the race in the county, despite the area being a Republican stronghold.

Later results showed Donald Trump had indeed won in the county.

Though officials attributed the mistake to human error and an audit was performed, Antrim County has been used to push false claims of election fraud.

RELATED: Judge orders forensic exam of county's election equipment

RELATED: Case tied to Trump-Biden race in small county is dismissed

RELATED: Michigan GOP investigation finds no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020 election

The Michigan Association of County Clerks (MACC) on Monday said Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy nor her office “did anything to purposefully generate incorrect results initially reported for the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election.”

Both Democratic and Republican members of the association affirm the issue was not caused by equipment but instead by “innocent human error.”

“In the end, the system worked in Antrim County,” St. Joseph County Clerk Lindsay Oswald said. “Clerk Guy caught the mistake and corrected it.”

Election night results are considered unofficial and that only changes after the results are examined by each county’s bipartisan Board of Canvassers.

Antrim County’s results were certified by the County Board of Canvassers on Nov. 23, and the State Bureau of Elections conducted a countywide hand count of the presidential contest on Dec. 17.

“Because of the many checks and balances we have in place, mistakes like the one in Antrim County are caught and fixed,” Muskegon County Clerk Nancy Waters said. “MACC echoes the findings of the Michigan State Senate Oversight Committee which, after months of testimony and research, found ‘no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud occurred’ during the November 2020 election.”

READ MORE: November 2020 election was accurate and secure, according to audit report