Case tied to Trump-Biden race in small county is dismissed

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against a northern Michigan county whose brief fumble of election results led to claims of fraud and other mischief.

Judge Kevin Elsenheimer says there's nothing left to give to local voter William Bailey.

The judge allowed a forensic exam of election equipment in Antrim County.

Elsenheimer noted that an audit was performed along with a hand recount of results in the Nov. 3 presidential race.

The Republican county in the northern Lower Peninsula has been under scrutiny since initial results showed a local victory for Joe Biden.

It was attributed to human error, not any problems with voting machines, and corrected.