Watch

Election 2020

Actions

November 2020 election was accurate and secure, according to audit report

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wong Maye-E/AP
Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, late Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
ballot recount file
Posted at 2:30 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 14:32:36-04

LANSING, Mich. — The results of Michigan's November 2020 election are accurate and ballots were handled securely. That's the determination of the Michigan Bureau of Elections after 250 audits were carried out on results across the states.

The report released today shows that nearly all ballots matched up with voter records, and in the cases that did not match there were straight-forward ways to recount the balance.

READ: The full audit report on the November 2020 election in Michigan

“The audits are concrete evidence that November’s election was fair, secure and accurate, and that the results reflect the will of Michigan voters,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Among the audits was a complete audit of every ballot cast in the Presidential race in Antrim County. The audit found then-President Trump claimed 9,759 votes to then-nominee Biden's 5,959 votes.

RELATED: Antrim County audit confirms certified results

A statewide sample of more than 18,000 ballots were also audited by hand.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections

2:08 PM, Sep 14, 2020

Election 2020: Michigan Voting Resources

Vote in 2020 Check if you're registered to vote How to register to vote Where to vote Vote by mail: How to get your absentee ballot View a sample ballot