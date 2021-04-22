November 2020 election was accurate and secure, according to audit report

LANSING, Mich. — The results of Michigan's November 2020 election are accurate and ballots were handled securely. That's the determination of the Michigan Bureau of Elections after 250 audits were carried out on results across the states.

The report released today shows that nearly all ballots matched up with voter records, and in the cases that did not match there were straight-forward ways to recount the balance.

READ: The full audit report on the November 2020 election in Michigan

“The audits are concrete evidence that November’s election was fair, secure and accurate, and that the results reflect the will of Michigan voters,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Among the audits was a complete audit of every ballot cast in the Presidential race in Antrim County. The audit found then-President Trump claimed 9,759 votes to then-nominee Biden's 5,959 votes.

A statewide sample of more than 18,000 ballots were also audited by hand.

