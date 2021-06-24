LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: House Oversight Committee votes on SOS walk-in requirements, license renewals

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's House Oversight Committee will vote Thursday morning on a bill package extending the renewal deadline for driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and state identification cards, while waiving late fees.

The measures also require Secretary of State offices to provide some walk-in service hours to assist residents in need.

