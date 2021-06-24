Watch
LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: House Oversight Committee votes on SOS walk-in requirements, license renewals

file photo
Michigan Sec. of State offices hampered by computer issue
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 09:33:48-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's House Oversight Committee will vote Thursday morning on a bill package extending the renewal deadline for driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and state identification cards, while waiving late fees.

The measures also require Secretary of State offices to provide some walk-in service hours to assist residents in need.

Watch the meeting live here at 10:30 a.m.

