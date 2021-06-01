Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

LIVE at 2:15 p.m.: Benson discusses SOS expansion legislation

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Michigan Sec. of State offices hampered by computer issue
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 12:19:17-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will discuss on Tuesday afternoon new legislation that would expand the capacity of SOS branch offices.

It comes amid concerns after Benson announced the branches would stick to the appointment-only structure adopted during the pandemic, with some saying it takes months to get an appointment.

READ MORE: People pushing back against appointment-only structure at Michigan Secretary of State branches

READ MORE: Wait times at the Secretary of State: a problem or a political proxy war?

Watch the press conference live here at 2:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time