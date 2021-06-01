LIVE at 2:15 p.m.: Benson discusses SOS expansion legislation

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will discuss on Tuesday afternoon new legislation that would expand the capacity of SOS branch offices.

It comes amid concerns after Benson announced the branches would stick to the appointment-only structure adopted during the pandemic, with some saying it takes months to get an appointment.

Watch the press conference live here at 2:15 p.m.