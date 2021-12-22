Huizenga endorses Tudor Dixon for Michigan governor

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Republican candidate for Michigan governor just got an endorsement from a sitting Michigan congressman.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) and his wife Natalie are endorsing Tudor Dixon in her campaign for office.

The mom, businesswoman and conservative media personality from Norton Shores is among a dozen candidates vying for the GOP nomination.

The West Michigan congressman said he believes Dixon is the right person to win the race and lead the state.

“I know this, Tudor has a plan and a vision to recover and grow Michigan’s economy, to deliver a world class education to every single child, and to protect Michiganders from Governor Whitmer’s big government overreach and reckless spending,” Rep. Huizenga said in the video released Wednesday.

Thank you to Congressman Bill and Natalie Huizenga for your support. I appreciate your kind words about our vision and plans and look forward to working with you to deliver the Michigan comeback we need! @billhuizenga pic.twitter.com/aZqZQ8gDVv — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) December 22, 2021

Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Watersmeet) endorsed former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who’s also vying for the GOP nomination. The two were campaigning together in Northern Michigan.

Thank you @RepJackBergman for your endorsement in Traverse City today! I look forward to campaigning across the UP with you this week! pic.twitter.com/ihJgj1oLGc — Chief James Craig (@chiefjamescraig) September 15, 2021

The GOP primary will take place in August of next year, the winner will face incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election.