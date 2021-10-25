James Craig raises $1.4 million, leads GOP governor hopefuls

LANSING, Mich. — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig reported raising more than $1.42 million dollars this past quarter, besting 11 other candidates vying for the GOP nomination for Michigan governor.

Last quarter was the first Craig was required to report, after opening his campaign committee back in July.

“I’m humbled and honored at the out-pouring of support we are seeing from Michiganders across this state," Craig said in a statement.

Craig, who many have pointed to as a favorite to win the GOP primary, received contributions from former Michigan GOP Governors Rick Snyder and John Engler.

Kalamazoo-based chiropractor Garrett Soldano came in second among GOP contenders, raising more than $495,979 this quarter. His grassroots campaign has raised $1.1 million to date. “I’m incredibly proud of this campaign and grateful to our supporters who contribute to our vision for a better Michigan," Soldano said in a news release.

Conservative television personality and Norton Shores mother Tudor Dixon raised $215,115 this past quarter, bringing her total to more than $347,000. In a news release Dixon’s campaign also said a Super PAC supporting her candidacy raised an additional $200,000.

“As we crisscross the state, we are met with tremendous enthusiasm for a campaign built on solid policy proposals, not empty rhetoric. We are building the infrastructure necessary to win the primary and defeat Gretchen Whitmer. I am thrilled with the progress we have made since the summer,” Dixon said.

Controversial Allendale planning commissioner Ryan Kelley has raised just over $80,000 to date, including more than $45,125 last quarter.

Other candidates’ fundraising totals for last quarter:

Pastor Ralph Rebandt: $47,585

Donna Brandenburg: $40,050

Michael Brown: $14,448

Kevin Rinke: $0

Bob Scott: unavailable

Articia Bomer: unavailable

Austin Chenge: unavailable

Evan Space: unavailable

Meanwhile incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer raised more than $3.1 million last quarter, bringing her reelection campaign's fundraising total to a record-breaking $17 million this cycle.

Her campaign says they're "grateful for the support of Michiganders in every single county as we work to re-elect Governor Whitmer so that she can continue to fight for Michigan families, small businesses and communities."

Whitmer's campaign continued to receive donations that exceed the individual donor limit of $7,500, due to state laws that allows candidates facing recall efforts to raise an uncapped amount of money. Though according to the Detroit News, the governor may be required to give back or donate nearly $4 million of what her campaign has raised thus far.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube