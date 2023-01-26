Former congressman, US attorney analyze Whitmer's vision in State of the State speech

WXMI — Delivering her fifth State of the State address, Governor Whitmer touched on a number of topics, including gun control, infrastructure, and climate concerns.

A former Congressman and a former US Attorney sat down with FOX 17 after the address, and both mentioned how effectively the Governor appealed to areas of common ground.

Peter Meijer, a former Congressman for West Michigan, expressed some surprise, considering that Democrats had just won control of both the House and the Senate.

"Having both chambers and a Democratic governor does open up a window of opportunity," he said. "I was frankly a little surprised there wasn't more spiking of the football. And the speech was a bit more optimistic. It was certainly hitting some partisan priorities, but also trying to bookend those with 70% agreeable topics as well."

Pat Miles, a former US Attorney, noted that the Governor may still have work to do, to win over the Republican lawmakers.

"But I think she still is trying not to go on the attack the State of the State," said Miles. "And that's good politics. It's also being a good leader."

However, Meijer says it's easy to find common ground in terms of infrastructure. Other issues, such as abortion and red flag laws, are not as likely to garner bipartisan support.

The biggest applause from the red side of the aisle, Meijer said, was for the Earn Income Tax Credit. But even tax proposals might be a challenge to pass, and the new tax proposals might come with complications of their own.

"With these budget projections, that will be a difficult line to walk from what the governor has as her priorities, but also now what revenue will look both with her proposed retirement tax, the pension issue, and also with that decrease in the state income tax," said Meijer.

Miles noted that Governor Whitmer only has so much power over the state budget, because a downturn in the national economy could always throw a wrench in her plans.

"If the auto industry suffers, if the nation goes into a recision, that surplus and all these proposals for investments really get tight, because a governor cannot really affect the national economy," Miles pointed out.

But both the former Congressman and the former US attorney were encouraged by Whitmer's forward thinking and long-term vision.

"This speech seems to be much more about legacy, " said Miles. "Clearly democratic priorities that she wants to get enacted, but still reaching out across the aisle."

Meijer remembered that Whitmer used her speech to ask what Michigan would look like in 2100. "When you talked about wanting the Lions to win the Super Bowl, we all jumped!"

